Raspberry Pi Connect graduates from beta after one year, this is what's new

The Raspberry Pi Connect tool, which launched in beta about a year ago, has now graduated from beta. It comes after the release of version 2.5 and after reaching an installation base of 100,000 devices. The tool allows you to connect remotely to any of your Pi devices, no matter where you are in the world.

One of the main features of the 2.5 update is smarter wake-ups using data-efficient connections. Prior to this version, Pi devices regularly had to wake up to make HTTP requests. While this was fine from the Raspberry Pi server side, the setup was not ideal for users who experienced data usage higher than it needed to be.

With the update, the Connect client holds a long-lived HTTP connection to the Raspberry Pi server. When you press Connect on connect.raspberrypi.com, an event gets broadcast to the device to wake it up, and a connection is established.

This update also introduced heartbeat debouncing, which significantly reduces the number of API requests the app makes. Heartbeats have also been compressed, making them 50% smaller.

To update to the latest version of Raspberry Pi Connect only, run the following commands (if you have installed Connect Lite, replace rpi-connect with rpi-connect-lite):

sudo apt update

sudo apt install --only-upgrade rpi-connect

If you have not tried Connect yet, you can check out the official guide to learn more. Also, check out our coverage of the recent update for Raspberry Pi OS.