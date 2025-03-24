Raspberry Pi launches PoE+ Injector for remote power supply

Raspberry Pi just announced the Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector to help you power Raspberry Pi devices that are not easy to connect to a power supply. For those unfamiliar, PoE stands for Power-over-Ethernet and allows you to power your Raspberry Pi via an Ethernet cable while also supplying internet connectivity

Microchip was selected by Raspberry Pi as its partner to develop the Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector. The $25 accessory can be used with the 2018 Raspberry Pi 3B+ and newer if it features PoE support. The Injector requires you to supply your own IEC mains lead; you probably already have one lying around. If you need to pick one up, many of the Raspberry Pi Approved Sellers will be able to sell one to you.

“Many of our favourite Raspberry Pi applications, from garden webcams to industrial controllers, involve putting our products in out-of-the-way locations, where they act as a bridge between the network and the physical world.” Raspberry Pi said, explaining the need for its new product. “But the more out-of-the-way the location, the more challenging it is to get power.”

“PoE offers one solution to this problem, allowing you to send power from Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) to a Powered Device (PD) over the same four-pair cabling used to carry Ethernet data. All Raspberry Pi SBCs since 2018 have been able to function as a PD, when equipped with an optional PoE or PoE+ HAT.”

In addition to releasing the Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector, the company said that it was close to releasing the Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5. It called the upcoming product the company’s “smallest, most efficient" Powered Device (PD) accessory.

You can find out more about the Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector over on the Raspberry Pi website.