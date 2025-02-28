Raspberry Pi's The MagPi and HackSpace magazines merge under new name

Followers of the Raspberry Pi project are probably aware that alongside affordable computers, the company produces two magazines called The MagPi and HackSpace which aim to educate and inspire tinkerers everywhere. Now, however, the company has decided to dump these titles, merge them into one, and call the new entity Raspberry Pi Official Magazine, or RPOM, for short.

The new magazine features a smarter-looking logo and, in the first issue, comes in at 132 pages containing community projects, build guides, product reviews, and 3D prints. Going forward, readers can continue to expect what Raspberry Pi has been delivering over the years, just under a new name.

For anyone not familiar with RPOM, you can learn more here. Essentially, there are two options for getting the magazine: you can buy hard copies or download the free PDF. For students and anyone short on money, the PDF is undoubtedly the best choice, because it's free. The magazine alone costs GBP 7.99, but subscriptions can be had starting at GBP 10, which offers much better value for money.

The Raspberry Pi Official Magazine is available for order around the world, but as a UK-based company, the magazine is available in some popular stores. Some places UK residents can grab a copy include the Raspberry Pi Store in Cambridge, WHSmith, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and various newsagents.

Despite the rebranding, Raspberry Pi will be continuing with the current issue numbers from The MagPi, so the first issue of RPOM will be #151. It is the March issue and is available to buy now online or download from March 20.