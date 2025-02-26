Razer unveils its latest Blade 18 laptop; now available for pre-orders along with Blade 16

Today, Razer unveiled its latest Blade series laptop, the Blade 18 (2025), which it claims is the most powerful Blade in its range to date. Additionally, both the Blade 18 and the Blade 16, first showcased at CES 2025, are now available for pre-order.

The Blade 18 features an 18-inch dual-mode display that supports two configurations: a UHD+ resolution (3840×2400) at 240Hz and a FHD+ resolution (1920×1200) at 440Hz, with a response time of 3.0ms and a DCI-P3 100% colour gamut that is both Calman Verified and factory-calibrated.

It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor offering 24 cores and 24 threads with speeds up to 5.4GHz, and is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU capable of delivering up to 175W of graphics power, enhanced by NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology. Furthermore, the laptop supports a Total Package Power of 280W and incorporates an advanced three-fan thermal management system with a vapor-cooled chamber.

The Blade 18 also features a six-speaker system with THX Spatial Audio, a 5MP camera with Windows Hello, and a dual microphone array. Connectivity options include dual Thunderbolt ports (one Thunderbolt 5 and one Thunderbolt 4), Wi‑Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.4 and Gigabit LAN.

Its chassis measures 21.99mm, ~0.86-inches, at its thinnest point and is precision milled from T6 aluminium, finished with a sand-blasted, anodised matte coating that is fingerprint-resistant. Additional features include a redesigned keyboard with increased travel distance and dual-LED backlighting via Razer Chroma RGB.

The Blade 16 (2025) is presented as Razer’s thinnest gaming laptop, measuring 0.59 inches at its slimmest point. It features a new thermal hood design with a vapor chamber that covers 57% of the motherboard to improve cooling performance.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which includes an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS, and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM and a maximum graphics power of 160W, the Blade 16 offers robust performance for gaming and creative tasks.

The device includes a QHD+ 240Hz OLED display that is Calman Verified and has a response time of 0.2ms, a redesigned keyboard with a 1.5mm travel distance and improved actuation force, and an upgraded six-speaker audio system with THX Spatial Audio.

Pre-orders for both devices are now open via Razer.com, RazerStores and select retailers, with the Blade 18 available from US$3,199.99 and the Blade 16 available from US$2,799.99. For a limited time, customers pre-ordering the Blade 16 will receive an exclusive X-Ray Razer Skin alongside a USB‑C Dock, while those opting for the Blade 18 will benefit from the X-Ray Razer Skin plus a Laptop Stand Chroma.