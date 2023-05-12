Reddit allows users to upload NSFW images directly from desktop

Social news aggregation platform Reddit announced that it will now allow users to upload NSFW images to adult subreddits via desktop. According to the company, it's expanding on the functionality that's already available on its mobile apps.

The development comes a couple of weeks after the popular image-hosting website Imgur announced that it will purge all NSFW content from its platform. Its new terms of service will come into effect on May 15, after which Imgur will delete all explicit content as well as orphan content that's not tied to a user account.

"Starting today, Redditors will be able to upload images directly from desktop in 18+ communities, if you allow posts under the “post and comment settings” in mod tools. This now gives us feature parity with our mobile apps, which (as you know) already has this functionality," Reddit said on the r/modnews subreddit.

However, Reddit cautions that all uploaded content should adhere to its rules around consent, protection of minors, and copyright protection. The company previously announced that it will limit mature content via its API in an effort to provide guardrails to how "explicit content and communities on Reddit are discovered and viewed." The move is likely to impact the experience on third-party Reddit apps, but according to a Reddit staffer, discussions are still going on regarding the matter.

Speaking of other changes, Reddit is working on a Discord-like feature called Chat Channels for subreddits. The feature is currently under testing and it's designed to offer a dedicated space for conversations inside subreddits which is not tied to a particular post.

Via TechCrunch