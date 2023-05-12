The Sony PlayStation VR2 headset is now available from many more retailers including Amazon

In February, Sony launched the PlayStation VR2. This was the second virtual reality headset made to work with a PlayStation console, specifically the PlayStation 5. However, the headset was initially only available on Sony's store site. That may be one of the big reasons why initial sales of the PS VR2 were reportedly not as high as expected.

PS VR2 Update: You can now find PS VR2 in stock at your local retailers, in addition to https://t.co/y9oEB5a3CG.



Check your local retailer for availability.

More about PS VR2: https://t.co/m7vO4ym1O0 pic.twitter.com/tWJx9LO4Wd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2023

Today, Sony announced on its PlayStation Twitter page that the PS VR2 is now finally available from third-party retailers. That includes the usual suspects like Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop and others.

Amazon is selling the headset on its own for $549.99, or it's also available bundled with the game Horizon: Call of the Mountain for $599.99.

Right now there are over 60 games released either exclusively for the VR2 or support it with virtual reality features. That includes Gran Turismo 7, No Man's Sky, and Resident Evil Village. More games are in the works for the headset, including support for the recent Resident Evil 4 remake, and more.

