Report: Apple's watchOS 10 could be the biggest update to date

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple's watchOS 10 will be the biggest update since the smartwatch OS was first released back in 2015. Apple will talk about watchOS 10 and software updates at this year's WWDC which will commence on June 5.

WatchOS 10 is expected to feature some big changes and enhancements, including an "updated interface." However, specific details about any of the features are yet to be known. Gurman also says that Apple's focus for 2023 is going to be the OS, and "hardware changes are expected to be minimal."

To recall, Apple added a new model to its lineup last year, named Apple Watch Ultra, which features a bigger case size and numerous other upgrades over the Series 8. However, the watch hardware is due for a major update in 2024 with a larger, custom-built display, Gurman said in a previous tweet.

Another major launch expected this year is a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air fitted with the M2 chip. On the flip side, iOS/iPadOS 17 may not bring major changes to the table such as last year's lock screen UI. But Apple is expected to add minor changes based on numerous user requests.

Speaking of WWDC 2023, the event was earlier expected to be a stage for Apple's mixed reality headset. But reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the launch would be delayed as the mass production of the headset has been pushed further into the third quarter of 2023.

Source: Bloomberg