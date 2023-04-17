Get these Samsung portable SSDs for their lowest price ever on Amazon

Samsung makes some of the most popular portable storage devices. Right now, they are not only popular, but are priced way down on Amazon to their lowest amount ever.

You can currently get the Samsung T7 portable SSD for just $79.99 for 1TB of storage. You can get the 2TB version for a mere $129.99. That's over 50 percent less than its normal MSRP price.

The more rugged Samsung T7 Shield, with its IP65 water and dust resistance rating, is heavily discounted as well. You can get the 4TB version for just $269.99 on Amazon. That's a 37 percent discount from its normal MSRP.

Both the Samsung T7 and T7 Shield have the same read speeds (1,050 MB a second) and the same write speeds (1,000 MB per second). Both also are bundled with USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables. Finally, both come with different color choices.

