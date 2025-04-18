Research warns that your DNA data can be hacked and used against you

A study published in IEEE Access has revealed weaknesses in next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS). NGS is a key tool in precision medicine, cancer research, and tracking infectious diseases. Researchers have cautioned that if security measures are not improved, hackers could target the tech, leading to risks like data theft and biothreats.

NGS allows fast and affordable sequencing of DNA and RNA, driving progress in drug development, forensic science, and agriculture. However, the sequencing process has many complex steps, such as preparing samples, sequencing, and analyzing data. These steps rely on advanced instruments, software, and connected systems, which create multiple opportunities for cyberattacks like "targeted re-identification attacks, genetic profiling, or even unethical research."

Dr Nasreen Anjum, the study’s lead author from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Computing, stressed the need for advanced security approaches. She said, "Our work is a wake-up call. Protecting genomic data isn’t just about encryption—it’s about anticipating attacks that don’t yet exist. We need a paradigm shift in how we secure the future of precision medicine."

The study highlighted potential threats, including malware encoded in synthetic DNA, AI-based genome data manipulation, and techniques to identify individuals from genetic information. Such risks go beyond usual data breaches and could harm personal privacy, scientific findings, and national security.

The research was conducted by experts from multiple institutions, including Anglia Ruskin University, the University of Gloucestershire, Narjan University, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University. Dr Mahreen-Ul-Hassan, a microbiologist and co-author, warned about the seriousness of these threats: "Genomic data is one of the most personal forms of data we have. If compromised, the consequences go far beyond a typical data breach."

The study calls for urgent measures to improve cybersecurity in genomics. Suggested solutions include secure sequencing methods, encrypted data storage, and AI tools to detect unusual activity. Dr Anjum emphasized the need for teamwork across fields like computer science, biotechnology, and security. She noted that experts in these areas often work separately but must now cooperate.

“Without coordinated action,” Dr Anjum warned, “genomic data could be exploited for surveillance, discrimination, or even bioterrorism. Current protections are fragmented, leaving critical gaps in global biosecurity.”

Source: University of Portsmouth, IEEE Xplore | Image via Depositphotos

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.