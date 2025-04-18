Microsoft Edge gets fixes for the setup experience and security issues

Earlier this month, Microsoft released Edge 135 in the Stable Channel. Following that, Microsoft issued a few small updates for the browser to address various bugs and security issues. Now, Edge 135 has received yet another small update.

Version 135.0.3179.85 is now available for download with two fixes and two security updates. Fixed bugs include a problem with the initial setup experience failing to open a welcome page and the Copilot icon disappearing on systems with certain policies applied.

Here is the changelog:

Fixed an issue which caused the first-run experience (FRE) page edge://welcome-new-device to open and fail with an error message page that didn’t close.

Fixed an issdue which may have caused the Copilot icon on the toolbar to disappear when the HubsSidebarEnabled policy was enabled.

As for security updates, two patches are included with version 135.0.3179.85:

CVE-2025-3619: Heap buffer overflow in Codecs in Google Chrome on Windows prior to 135.0.7049.95 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: Critical)

CVE-2025-3620: Use after free in USB in Google Chrome prior to 135.0.7049.95 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

You can update your Microsoft Edge installation by heading to edge://settings/help. The browser will also notify you about a pending update with a notification on the toolbar.

As for more substantial updates, earlier this week, Microsoft launched Copilot Vision in Edge. This feature enables Copilot to see the content of your tabs and provide you with guidance and additional information. Also, Microsoft published an update on replacing Edge's built-in PDF reader with one from Adobe.