Google makes Gemini Advanced subscription free for all college students in the US

Despite having features and capabilities comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini has not gained significant popularity among consumers. Google is attempting to push Gemini to a broader audience in various ways, including replacing hundreds of millions of Google Assistant installs on Android with the Gemini app.

Today, Google announced a new marketing initiative aimed at making Gemini more popular among students in the US. The company is offering the Google One AI Premium plan—its most premium subscription, which typically costs around $20 per month—to all college students in the US for free. Students who sign up before June 30, 2025, will receive free access to Gemini Advanced through spring 2026.

Gemini Advanced will provide access to the following features:

The latest AI models, including Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash

Gemini features such as Deep Research, Gemini Live, Canvas, and video generation with Veo 2

NotebookLM Plus, which includes five times more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more

Gemini integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Whisk, an experimental creativity tool from Google Labs that lets you generate images and videos

2 TB of Google Drive storage

Recently, OpenAI made the ChatGPT Plus subscription free for students in the US for two months. ChatGPT Plus offers features like increased file uploads, higher messaging limits, advanced voice mode, and deep research capabilities.

In response, Google appears to be launching its own extended free offer. By offering free access to its premium AI tools, Google aims to capture a key demographic and challenge ChatGPT's dominance. Students can sign up for the Google One AI Premium plan via the Google website.