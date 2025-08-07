Road Redemption and 112 Operator are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Another double giveaway is here from the Epic Games Store. The Pilgrims and Keylocker freebies from last week have gone away, and to replace them, copies of Road Redemption and 112 Operator have landed for PC gamers to claim. As always, you have seven days to add the latest games permanently to your Epic Games Store's PC library.

From the duo, Road Redemption may spark memories of those who remember Road Rash. The bike racing title offers a post-apocalyptic spin where you'll be driving across a world controlled by a dictator. You'll be driving at high speeds, beating other riders with various weapons while completing action-heavy missions on the roads for unlocks.

The title touts cooperative play too, letting teams of up to four join up and wreak havoc on the roads together. Unfortunately, only local play is supported, with split-screen and multi-monitor support available.

Next, 112 Operator drops in as an emergency services simulator that puts you into the shoes of a dispatcher in any city in the world. You'll be handling calls to various reports, with everything from distressed citizens regarding traffic incidents to natural disasters and massive fires being possible options.

The career mode has you rising from a rookie operator to crisis managers that tackle much more high-stakes scenarios. The top-down city map is how you manage the incoming calls and situations, letting you dispatch helicopters, heavy rescue vehicles, SWAT teams, and other specialized equipment.

"Watch out for extreme conditions that may lead to cataclysms and natural disasters. Try to tame big wildfires spreading across the map," explains the developer, Jutsu Games. "Weather isn’t your only problem though - be careful when dealing with terrorist attacks and gang wars."

The Road Redemption and 112 Operator giveaways on the Epic Games Store are now active, and they will last until August. PC gamers can add the duo to their library for no cost during the seven-day timeframe. It has been revealed that Totally Reliable Delivery Service will be the next giveaway.