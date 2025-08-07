Mafia: The Old Country, Titan Quest II, and more get Nvidia GeForce NOW support

It's a new Thursday, and that means Nvidia has a fresh update for its cloud gaming service. GeForce NOW. The company's newest announcement brought in official support for a handful of games across multiple PC platforms and services, but the biggest drops are easily Mafia: The Old Country and Titan Quest II.

When Mafia: The Old Country from 2K and Hanger 13 launchers tomorrow, August 8, it will be playable straight from the cloud by owners of the Steam version. The latest entry in the long-running series tells the story of Enzo Favara as he enters the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily for a prequel adventure.

At the same time, Titan Quest II launched into early access just last week, bringing its action RPG adventuring for fans of the original from 2006. The Greek mythology-following fighting and looting experience is now playable via GeForce NOW by Steam owners.

The latest drop also brings support for the new PC Game Pass release of Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Mirage, letting subscribers to both services jump in immediately .

Here is the full list of games added in the latest GeForce NOW update:

Mafia: The Old Country (New release on Steam, Aug. 7)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 7) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Now available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 7)

(Now available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 7) Amnesia: The Dark Descent (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT (Steam)

(Steam) Titan Quest II (Steam)

Looking ahead, Nvidia's GeForce NOW plans for the remainder of August 2025 include support for games like Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, Supraworld, Among Us 3D, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and more. Find the full August reveal from last week over here.

As always, keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.