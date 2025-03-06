RoboCop: Rogue City is getting an aptly named standalone expansion: Unfinished Business

During the Nacon Connect 2025 presentation today, the publisher announced a surprise for RoboCop fans, unveiling a standalone expansion built for the 2023-released well-received game RoboCop: Rogue City. While the half-man, half-machine protagonist's original adventure had cleared out Detroit's gangs, a new threat has him being called back into action, so it needs no more explaining as to why the expansion is titled Unfinished Business.

The game will take place in a new setting, sending RoboCop into a massive housing complex named OmniTower. The massive facility has been taken over by a group of mercenaries wielding high-tech equipment, adding elements like drones, turrets, traps, and more into the mix.

To deal with the new threats, players will have access to new weapons, and the studio is teasing fresh finishing moves for RoboCop as well:

When it’s too late to shout ""freeze"", you can rely on RoboCop’s arsenal to send a chilling message to your foes. Choose from a wide range of powerful weapons to serve Justice, including the iconic Auto-9 or the all-new Cryo Cannon. Unleash RoboCop's unmatched strength to deliver devastating finishing moves – whether smashing an opponent’s skull against a concrete wall or into the nearest drinks vending machine.

As an added bonus, the developer is letting players take the role of pre-RoboCop police officer Alex Murphy in several missions. These will show up in the form of flashbacks during this standalone campaign, "offering the chance to play as Alex Murphy for the first time in a video game."

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is coming out in summer 2025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A price tag has not been revealed yet, but being a standalone expansion, it will not require the base game to play.