The release of the Terminator: Survivors game is being pushed back into 2025

The Terminator movie franchise is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The plan was to release a new game based on the franchise, Terminator: Survivors, on October 24, 2024 in early access as part of that celebration. However, today the developer and publisher of the game, Nacon, revealed the game's launch date has been pushed back.

In a post on the game's Steam page, Nacon stated:

Over the past few months, we've been really impressed by your enthusiasm and amazed by the response to our announcements, and we know how eagerly fans are awaiting Terminator: Survivors. To realize our vision, and to make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations, we need some additional time. Thus, we will be pushing the launch to 2025. We know that this will be a disappointment to many, but we want to do right by this universe, its fans, and our community. In the long term we believe this is the right call.

The game was first teased back in July 2022, but Nacon first revealed some concrete info on the game in February, along with its official title. We still have yet to see any official gameplay from Terminator: Survivors.

The game itself takes place four years after the infamous "Judgement Day" where the Skynet AI decided to launch all the nuclear missiles on Earth to wipe out humanity. The game has players controlling human characters who are just trying to stay alive any way they can in this post-apocalypse world. Of course, the Terminator cyborgs are not going to make it easy for you.

The game is also supposed to let you learn more about what happened on Judgement Day and Nacon hints that it will let players "try to change humanity’s fate." Could there be some time travel involved? Lets hope so.