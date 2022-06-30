Samsung begins initial production of 3 nm chips with improved performance and power use

Samsung has announced that it has begun producing 3-nanometre chips that deliver improved performance while using less power. The company said its chips will initially target low-power computing with plans to expand into mobile processors. Samsung is using Gate-All-Around transistor architecture to deliver these chips.

The first generation 3 nm chips will deliver reduced power consumption by up to 45%, performance is improved by 23%, and the area used is reduced by 16% compared to 5 nm chips. Samsung also has an eye on the future and said that second-gen 3 nm chips will reduce power consumption by 50%, improve performance by 30%, and reduce area use by 35%.

Commenting on the news, Dr Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as foundry industry’s first High-K Metal Gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world’s first 3nm process with the MBCFET. We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology.”

Samsung did not reveal when consumers should expect 3 nm chips in its flagship smartphones but the company hosts Unpacked events several times a year so as soon as the technology is ready, it won’t take long to get it shipping in devices.