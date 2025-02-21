Samsung could use Exynos 2500 SoC to power Galaxy Z Fold7 FE and S25 FE

This year, Samsung is planning—or rather, rumored to be planning—the launch of several foldable devices. Aside from the usual Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, there are reports about an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE as well. Then there are speculations and leaks about Samsung pushing forward for a tri-folding phone, which will fold differently than the Huawei Mate XT.

Now, details about the processor on the Galaxy Z Fold7 FE have popped up. According to The Bell, Samsung has begun the mass production of the 3nm Exynos 2500 processor. It is the same processor, which due to low yield, was scrapped last year. This is why, Samsung had to release the Galaxy S25 series globally with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

However, it appears that Samsung is more confident in the Exynos 2500's supply this time, even though reports suggest that the yield is still less than 50%. Samsung is tipped to use this SoC inside the Galaxy Z Fold7. But the report doesn't confirm whether it will be the flagship Galaxy Z Fold7 or the affordable Galaxy Z Fold7 FE. Industry sources suggest that it would be the Galaxy Z Fold7 FE.

Additionally, it is expected that the Galaxy S25 FE will also be powered by the Exynos 2500 processor, which corroborates a previous leak. Reportedly, with an initial production volume set at 5,000 units per month, Wafer testing could start as early as March, handled by Nepas Arc and Doosan Tesna.

An official familiar with Samsung Electronics' MX division said, "Considering that Samsung Electronics' MX division will unveil a new Galaxy foldable product in July or August, Exynos 2500 production should be completed by April at the latest." Another official claimed that "The initial quantity is 5,000 units per month, but it will decrease to 3,000 to 3,500 units per month in the future."

Furthermore, Samsung Electronics is also working on stabilizing the yield of the Exynos 2600 processor, which will be built on the 2nm process. If all goes well, next year's Galaxy S26 series will be equipped with an Exynos 2600 processor.