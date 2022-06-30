Microsoft Family Insiders is a program to help shape family products ahead of launch

Although Neowin readers may be more familiar with Insider programs like Windows Insider and Office Insider, Microsoft has today revealed details about yet another initiative called Family Insiders. As the name suggests, the program is geared more towards parents and guardians who want to help shape upcoming Microsoft products that are intended for family use. Some examples include the Family widget in Windows 11 and Microsoft Defender for Individuals.

The idea behind Family Insiders is to allow parents and guardians to directly engage with product leads, engineers, designers, and researchers in order to provide them feedback about upcoming products ahead of launch. Interaction and feedback opportunities include monthly community calls, surveys, polls, and one-to-one meetings with relevant people at Microsoft.

Microsoft has described the perks of the Family Insiders program as follows:

Connect with Microsoft teams to improve product experiences for families everywhere

Preview new designs and test upcoming features before general release

Get tips and tutorials for making the most of your Microsoft products

Receive email newsletters with research opportunities and educational resources

Earn Microsoft swag for engaging with the community and sharing your feedback

If all of this sounds interesting to you, you can head to the dedicated webpage here to sign up for Microsoft Family Insiders.