Samsung Galaxy S26 might get a massive battery upgrade

For years, Samsung has stuck to traditional battery capacities, typically ranging from 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh. Even with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung opted for a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it appears that next year's Galaxy S26 series could see a significant jump in the battery capacity, thanks to the new battery technology Samsung is expected to introduce.

According to FNNews (via Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung is working on introducing silicon carbon batteries, which would allow the company to fit bigger batteries inside their next-generation smartphones. This could mean that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could feature a 6,000-7,000 mAh battery. Reportedly, silicon carbon batteries are compact and allow for higher energy storage efficiency.

This wouldn't be the first time a Samsung phone features a 6,000-7,000 mAh capacity battery. The company's M-series and F-series phones, such as the Galaxy M51, are known to feature huge-capacity batteries. However, if Samsung uses silicon carbon batteries, the Galaxy S26 would become its first flagship series to include such a high-capacity battery.

While this technology may be new for Samsung, Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi, VIVO, and ZTE have already started using silicon carbon batteries in their smartphones. The devices feature batteries between 6,000-7,000 mAh with fast charging speeds of 80W to 100W.

Although Samsung may not introduce 80W or 100W fast charging support on its flagship devices, the next generation phones will likely feature larger batteries exceeding 5,000 mAh. Internal sources show that Samsung Electronics is likely to increase the battery capacity inside their next-generation phones.

A Samsung official also stated, "If silicon anode material is used, the capacity increases, but there is a lifespan issue, so improvement is necessary. It has not been confirmed, but we are studying various improvement measures."

A Chinese IT tipster who goes by the name Ai Bingzhou also reports the Galaxy S26 series would be the first to be equipped with silicon carbon batteries.

Samsung has taken a cautious approach to increasing battery capacity, especially since it produces smartphones on a much larger scale. Ensuring product stability is a key priority, as the company wants to avoid another Galaxy Note7-like situation.