Samsung launches Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra smartphones

Samsung has kicked off the year's first Galaxy Unpacked event and renewed its flagship S series. The company has launched the new Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra smartphones on the market. However, there is no mention of the Galaxy S25 "Slim" variant that was previously rumored to arrive.

A highlight of the new devices is they are powered by a customized chip known as "Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy," which Samsung claims delivers a performance boost of 40% in NPU, 37% in CPU, and 30% in GPU compared to the previous generation.

The chip powers the various on-device and cloud-powered AI features such as Generative Edit and handles AI processing for Samsung's image upscaling feature called ProScaler with a 40% improvement.

Samsung has changed the heat dissipation structure with a 40% larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) to deliver better thermal efficiency when handling AI workloads and other resource-hungry tasks.

All three models feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and run the Android 15-based One UI 7 software update out-of-the-box. Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 series gets support for features, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Samsung has included several new features in the AI department, such as Call Transcript, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, Now Brief, and Now Bar. It has also added support for Google's Gemini chatbot and Circle to Search.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra features the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for improved drop protection and scratch resistance. Its 5,000 mAh battery can be pumped from zero to 65% in 30 minutes using Samsung's 45W adapter (sold separately). Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ feature battery capacities of 4,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh, respectively.

Samsung is offering the following configurations for its devices:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Galaxy S25+: 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB storage

Galaxy S25: 12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray color options. Meanwhile, Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint.

You can pre-order Galaxy S25 Ultra, starting at $1,299.99 for the 256GB unlocked variant. Meanwhile, Galaxy S25 and S25+ come with a starting price tag of $799.99 and $1,019.99, respectively. According to Samsung's website, buyers will get their devices by February 7.

Samsung further added that all Galaxy S25 devices will come with 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost. It will also offer seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates from global launch date.