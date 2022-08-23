Samsung Internet 19.0 beta brings Chrome bookmark syncing, Smart anti-tracking, and more

Samsung has launched the latest beta version of Samsung Internet 19.0. The beta version brings new features to safeguard users against online threats from trackers and offers an enhanced browsing experience.

Samsung's EVP and Head of S/W Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Janghyun Yoon stated:

Trackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated at avoiding detection and collecting personal information without the awareness or consent of the person being tracked. We want users to have the safest, smoothest browsing experience possible. That’s why we have improved Smart anti-tracking, to give users more control over their privacy so they can browse with peace of mind.

Samsung Internet 19.0 beta brings improved Smart anti-tracking functionality, first offered by Samsung Internet 18.0, for detecting domains colluding with classified trackers and turning on protection instantly. To protect users from disclosing personal information to malicious actors, enhanced phishing detection will warn users if they use a fraudulent site.

Users can check their tracking protection with the latest Privacy Info feature. Through this functionality, users can verify how secure their connection is to the website, see how many trackers have been blocked, and check for and delete cookies along with allowing or blocking permissions for location, camera, and microphone. A chart that displays the number of ads blocked per day for the past week enables users to see how well their privacy settings are working.

Samsung Internet 19.0 beta also offers improvements for navigating the web efficiently. Along with the Add-ons menu now working in Secret mode, users can sync bookmarks between PC Chrome browser and Samsung Internet mobile browsers by using Samsung Internet's Chrome Extension.

The new version is now available to download on the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. The tech giant plans to launch Samsung Internet 19.0, once the beta testing period has concluded, in 4Q 2022.