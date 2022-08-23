Deal of the Day: Save up to 40% on JBL headphones today

With Amazon's Deal of the Day today, it is discounting sets of JBL headphones by up to 40%. The ones on offer are all wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones. The largest discount is on the JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound, normally priced at $49.95, you can pick them up today for just $29.95, which represents a $20 (40%) saving.

Here are some of the highlights for the JBL Tune 510BT:

The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.

With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.

For long-lasting fun, listen wirelessly for up to 40 hours and recharge the battery in as little as 2 hours with the convenient Type-C USB cable. A quick 5-minute recharge gives you 2 additional hours of music.

Easily control your sound and manage your calls from your headphones with the convenient buttons on the ear-cup.

Siri or Hey Google is just a button away: activate the voice assistant of your device by pushing the multi-function button.

The JBL Tune 510BT on-ear headphones are available in Black and Blue at the discounted price. White can be availed at full price and as of writing Pink out of stock.

You can also save $50 off the JBL Tour PRO+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones today. Normally costing $199.95, you can pick them up for just $149.95, which is 28% off the list price.

Here are some of the highlights for the JBL Tour PRO+

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND : From rich, punchy bass to thrilling top notes, you'll always experience the ultimate sound experience with our JBL Tour Pro+ TWS 6.8mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound.

: From rich, punchy bass to thrilling top notes, you'll always experience the ultimate sound experience with our JBL Tour Pro+ TWS 6.8mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound. ADAPTIVE NOISE CANCELLING : JBL's Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology utilizes internal and external mics to minimize distractions while maximizing audio quality as you enjoy the soundtrack of your life. With Smart Ambient Technology, stay alert to the world around you or hear friends and colleagues clearly with the touch of a button or via the JBL app.

: JBL's Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology utilizes internal and external mics to minimize distractions while maximizing audio quality as you enjoy the soundtrack of your life. With Smart Ambient Technology, stay alert to the world around you or hear friends and colleagues clearly with the touch of a button or via the JBL app. CLEAR MICROPHONE : Noisy environment, No problem, JBL Tour Pro+ TWS ensures perfect voice clarity during calls with an array of two outer beamforming microphones and a third to reduce wind and other distractions.

: Noisy environment, No problem, JBL Tour Pro+ TWS ensures perfect voice clarity during calls with an array of two outer beamforming microphones and a third to reduce wind and other distractions. UP TO 32H OF BATTERY LIFE AND WIRELESS CHARGING : Stay connected all day with up to 32 hours of battery life, Qi-compatible wireless charging, and three power-ups in the case. Plus, even if you do eventually run out of juice, you can speed charge back to an hour of playtime in minutes.

: Stay connected all day with up to 32 hours of battery life, Qi-compatible wireless charging, and three power-ups in the case. Plus, even if you do eventually run out of juice, you can speed charge back to an hour of playtime in minutes. HANDS-FREE HEY GOOGLE AND AMAZON ALEXA: Stay connected to your digital world wherever you go. Activate your preferred Voice Assistant just by using your voice. You can even talk to Hey Google to control your headphones. Voice prompts are available in multiple languages.

This is just a small selection of the JBL headphones discounts on offer. For more, go to this page on Amazon. Please note these deals will remain live until Sep 18, 2022 or for as long as stock lasts. Be sure to check out the other Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals on Amazon.

