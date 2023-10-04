Samsung reveals new Galaxy S23 FE phone, along with Tab S9 FE tablets, and Buds FE earbuds

Samsung has officially revealed what was rumored for months; new additions to its FE (Fan Edition) versions of its popular mobile devices. The FE models are designed to be more affordable than the main versions of the product library but still offer some premium hardware and software features.

This year, Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ tablets, and for the first time the Galaxy Buds FE earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone

After skipping the Galaxy S22 phones, Samsung has returned with the Galaxy S23 FE, It will include a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

It will have three rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera, along with a 10MP front-facing sensor.

The phone will have a 4,500 Ah battery, with support for wireless charging and will ship with Android 13 out of the box. It also has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The phone will be available in several colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple Indigo and Tangerine. The last two colors will only be available at Samsung.com.

The Galaxy S23 FE will go on sale on October 26, and will have a starting price of $599.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ tablets

The new FE tablets will include the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a 10.9-inch screen. It will be sold with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also have an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera, along with an 8,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will have a bigger 12.4-inch display and a bigger 10,090mAh battery. It will be sold with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition to its 12MP front camera, it will have two 8MP ultra-wide rear cameras.

Both of the tablets will have an Exynos 1380 processor and both will be bundled with a Samsung S Pen stylus. They will ship with Android 13 out of the box and both will have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ tablets will be sold at a starting price of $449.99 beginning on October 10 in four colors: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

The Galaxy Buds earbuds have joined the FE budget family. They will offer up to 8.5 hours of playback on a single charge on their own and up to 30 hours with both the earbuds and their case completely charged. Samsung says:

Its powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while the advanced three microphone system separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound, Buds FE also enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t — with just a simple long-press on your Galaxy Buds FE.

They will go on sale October 10 for $99.99 in white and black colors.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.