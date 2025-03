Samsung unveils glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Samsung Odyssey 3D

Samsung has revealed four new 2025 Odyssey gaming monitors, including the Odyssey 3D that provides a glasses-free 3D experience using eye-tracking and a lenticular lens technology. Samsung is partnering with third-party game developers to add 3D effects into their titles to enhance the user experience.

The lineup also features the Odyssey OLED G8, "the industry’s first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate" with burn-in protection; the Odyssey G9, a curved ultrawide monitor for more immersive gaming; and the ViewFinity S8 which is designed for productivity and features an ergonomic design and comes with a USB-C connection.

Detailed specifications for each monitor are provided below:

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) 27" Monitor

Display : 27" 4K

: 27" 4K 3D Technology : Glasses-free 3D with eye-tracking and lenticular lens

: Glasses-free 3D with eye-tracking and lenticular lens 3D Content Access : Reality Hub app

: Reality Hub app Refresh Rate : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response Time : 1ms (GtG)

: 1ms (GtG) Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible 2D to 3D Conversion : AI-powered (NVIDIA RTX 3080 or higher recommended, via Reality Hub, Full Screen, no DRM, no HDR)

: AI-powered (NVIDIA RTX 3080 or higher recommended, via Reality Hub, Full Screen, no DRM, no HDR) Lighting: Edge Lighting (game-adaptive)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) Monitor

Display Sizes : 27", 32"

: 27", 32" Pixel Density (27") : 166 PPI

: 166 PPI Resolution : 4K

: 4K Refresh Rate : 240Hz

: 240Hz Response Time : 0.03ms (GtG)

: 0.03ms (GtG) Panel Technology : 4K QD-OLED

: 4K QD-OLED HDR : VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400

: VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 Glare Reduction : Glare Free (UL certified)

: Glare Free (UL certified) Burn-in Protection : Samsung OLED Safeguard+ with Dynamic Cooling System (Pulsating Heat Pipe)

: Samsung OLED Safeguard+ with Dynamic Cooling System (Pulsating Heat Pipe) Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Design: Slim metal, Core Lighting+, ergonomic stand

Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F) Monitor

Display : 49" Dual QHD, 1000R curved

: 49" Dual QHD, 1000R curved Refresh Rate : 144Hz

: 144Hz Response Time : 1ms

: 1ms Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro HDR : VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+ GAMING

: VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+ GAMING Multitasking : Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture

: Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture Connectivity: Auto Source Switch+

Samsung ViewFinity S8

Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) Monitor

Display : 37" 16:9 4K

: 37" 16:9 4K Color Depth : 1 billion colors

: 1 billion colors HDR : HDR10

: HDR10 Ergonomics : TÜV Rheinland certified

: TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Care : Intelligent Eye Care (TÜV certified)

: Intelligent Eye Care (TÜV certified) Connectivity : 90W USB-C

: 90W USB-C Features: KVM switch

The new Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 are available for pre-order starting today. Pricing varies based on the model you pick and your location.