Samsung unveils glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

Samsung Odyssey 3D

Samsung has revealed four new 2025 Odyssey gaming monitors, including the Odyssey 3D that provides a glasses-free 3D experience using eye-tracking and a lenticular lens technology. Samsung is partnering with third-party game developers to add 3D effects into their titles to enhance the user experience.

The lineup also features the Odyssey OLED G8, "the industry’s first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate" with burn-in protection; the Odyssey G9, a curved ultrawide monitor for more immersive gaming; and the ViewFinity S8 which is designed for productivity and features an ergonomic design and comes with a USB-C connection.

Detailed specifications for each monitor are provided below:

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) 27" Monitor

Display : 27" 4K

: 27" 4K 3D Technology : Glasses-free 3D with eye-tracking and lenticular lens

: Glasses-free 3D with eye-tracking and lenticular lens 3D Content Access : Reality Hub app

: Reality Hub app Refresh Rate : 165Hz

: 165Hz Response Time : 1ms (GtG)

: 1ms (GtG) Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible 2D to 3D Conversion : AI-powered (NVIDIA RTX 3080 or higher recommended, via Reality Hub, Full Screen, no DRM, no HDR)

: AI-powered (NVIDIA RTX 3080 or higher recommended, via Reality Hub, Full Screen, no DRM, no HDR) Lighting: Edge Lighting (game-adaptive)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) Monitor

Display Sizes : 27", 32"

: 27", 32" Pixel Density (27") : 166 PPI

: 166 PPI Resolution : 4K

: 4K Refresh Rate : 240Hz

: 240Hz Response Time : 0.03ms (GtG)

: 0.03ms (GtG) Panel Technology : 4K QD-OLED

: 4K QD-OLED HDR : VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400

: VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 Glare Reduction : Glare Free (UL certified)

: Glare Free (UL certified) Burn-in Protection : Samsung OLED Safeguard+ with Dynamic Cooling System (Pulsating Heat Pipe)

: Samsung OLED Safeguard+ with Dynamic Cooling System (Pulsating Heat Pipe) Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Design: Slim metal, Core Lighting+, ergonomic stand

Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F) Monitor

Display : 49" Dual QHD, 1000R curved

: 49" Dual QHD, 1000R curved Refresh Rate : 144Hz

: 144Hz Response Time : 1ms

: 1ms Adaptive Sync : AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro HDR : VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+ GAMING

: VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+ GAMING Multitasking : Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture

: Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture Connectivity: Auto Source Switch+

Samsung ViewFinity S8

Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) Monitor

Display : 37" 16:9 4K

: 37" 16:9 4K Color Depth : 1 billion colors

: 1 billion colors HDR : HDR10

: HDR10 Ergonomics : TÜV Rheinland certified

: TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Care : Intelligent Eye Care (TÜV certified)

: Intelligent Eye Care (TÜV certified) Connectivity : 90W USB-C

: 90W USB-C Features: KVM switch

The new Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 are available for pre-order starting today. Pricing varies based on the model you pick and your location.