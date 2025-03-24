Samsung unveils glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

Samsung has revealed four new 2025 Odyssey gaming monitors, including the Odyssey 3D that provides a glasses-free 3D experience using eye-tracking and a lenticular lens technology. Samsung is partnering with third-party game developers to add 3D effects into their titles to enhance the user experience.
The lineup also features the Odyssey OLED G8, "the industry’s first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate" with burn-in protection; the Odyssey G9, a curved ultrawide monitor for more immersive gaming; and the ViewFinity S8 which is designed for productivity and features an ergonomic design and comes with a USB-C connection.
Detailed specifications for each monitor are provided below:
Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) 27" Monitor
- Display: 27" 4K
- 3D Technology: Glasses-free 3D with eye-tracking and lenticular lens
- 3D Content Access: Reality Hub app
- Refresh Rate: 165Hz
- Response Time: 1ms (GtG)
- Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
- 2D to 3D Conversion: AI-powered (NVIDIA RTX 3080 or higher recommended, via Reality Hub, Full Screen, no DRM, no HDR)
- Lighting: Edge Lighting (game-adaptive)
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) Monitor
- Display Sizes: 27", 32"
- Pixel Density (27"): 166 PPI
- Resolution: 4K
- Refresh Rate: 240Hz
- Response Time: 0.03ms (GtG)
- Panel Technology: 4K QD-OLED
- HDR: VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400
- Glare Reduction: Glare Free (UL certified)
- Burn-in Protection: Samsung OLED Safeguard+ with Dynamic Cooling System (Pulsating Heat Pipe)
- Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
- Design: Slim metal, Core Lighting+, ergonomic stand
Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F) Monitor
- Display: 49" Dual QHD, 1000R curved
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Response Time: 1ms
- Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
- HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+ GAMING
- Multitasking: Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture
- Connectivity: Auto Source Switch+
Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) Monitor
- Display: 37" 16:9 4K
- Color Depth: 1 billion colors
- HDR: HDR10
- Ergonomics: TÜV Rheinland certified
- Eye Care: Intelligent Eye Care (TÜV certified)
- Connectivity: 90W USB-C
- Features: KVM switch
The new Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 are available for pre-order starting today. Pricing varies based on the model you pick and your location.
