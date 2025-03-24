When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Samsung unveils glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

The 2025 Samsung Odyssey 3D
Samsung Odyssey 3D

Samsung has revealed four new 2025 Odyssey gaming monitors, including the Odyssey 3D that provides a glasses-free 3D experience using eye-tracking and a lenticular lens technology. Samsung is partnering with third-party game developers to add 3D effects into their titles to enhance the user experience.

The lineup also features the Odyssey OLED G8, "the industry’s first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate" with burn-in protection; the Odyssey G9, a curved ultrawide monitor for more immersive gaming; and the ViewFinity S8 which is designed for productivity and features an ergonomic design and comes with a USB-C connection.

Detailed specifications for each monitor are provided below:

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) 27" Monitor

  • Display: 27" 4K
  • 3D Technology: Glasses-free 3D with eye-tracking and lenticular lens
  • 3D Content Access: Reality Hub app
  • Refresh Rate: 165Hz
  • Response Time: 1ms (GtG)
  • Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
  • 2D to 3D Conversion: AI-powered (NVIDIA RTX 3080 or higher recommended, via Reality Hub, Full Screen, no DRM, no HDR)
  • Lighting: Edge Lighting (game-adaptive)
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) Monitor

  • Display Sizes: 27", 32"
  • Pixel Density (27"): 166 PPI
  • Resolution: 4K
  • Refresh Rate: 240Hz
  • Response Time: 0.03ms (GtG)
  • Panel Technology: 4K QD-OLED
  • HDR: VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400
  • Glare Reduction: Glare Free (UL certified)
  • Burn-in Protection: Samsung OLED Safeguard+ with Dynamic Cooling System (Pulsating Heat Pipe)
  • Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
  • Design: Slim metal, Core Lighting+, ergonomic stand
The Samsung Odyssey G9
Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F) Monitor

  • Display: 49" Dual QHD, 1000R curved
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz
  • Response Time: 1ms
  • Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+ GAMING
  • Multitasking: Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture
  • Connectivity: Auto Source Switch+
The Samsung ViewFinity S8
Samsung ViewFinity S8

Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) Monitor

  • Display: 37" 16:9 4K
  • Color Depth: 1 billion colors
  • HDR: HDR10
  • Ergonomics: TÜV Rheinland certified
  • Eye Care: Intelligent Eye Care (TÜV certified)
  • Connectivity: 90W USB-C
  • Features: KVM switch

The new Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 are available for pre-order starting today. Pricing varies based on the model you pick and your location.

