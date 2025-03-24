6TB WD My Passport portable external HDD crashes down to its lowest price

If you are looking for an external hard disk with a small form factor and ample storage space, then you are in luck. The 6TB WD My Passport portable external hard disk has dropped to its lowest price ever. The 6TB WD My Passport external HDD is now available for $132.99—a 28% discount on its original list price of $182.99.

The offer is currently available on the black color variant of the 6TB WD My Passport external HDD. Thanks to its compact and slim form factor, the HDD is easy to carry. Western Digital also offers its proprietary software that not only comes with an automatic backup feature but also offers a layer of security with password protection and built-in 256-bit AES encryption to prevent unauthorized access.

Here are the specifications of the 6TB My Passport external HDD:

Capacity : 6TB

: 6TB Connector : Micro-B

: Micro-B Interface : USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0

: USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0 Transfer Rate : up to 5Gb/s

: up to 5Gb/s Warranty : 3-Year Limited Warranty

: 3-Year Limited Warranty Dimensions (L x W x H) : 4.22" x 2.95" x 0.81"

: 4.22" x 2.95" x 0.81" Weight : 0.46lbs

: 0.46lbs Model Number : WDBR9S0060BBK-CESN (Black)

: WDBR9S0060BBK-CESN (Black) Operating Temperature : 5°C to 35°C

: 5°C to 35°C Non-Operating Temperature: -20°C to 65°C

The 6TB WD My Passport external hard drive is compatible with PCs, Macs, and other devices. While HDDs don't offer great transfer speeds as compared to SSDs, they are great in terms of getting large storage space for a much lower price. If you are interested, then you can check out SSD deals right here.

You can buy the 6TB WD My Passport Portable External Hard Drive Black from the below purchase link:

