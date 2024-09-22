Save 28% on ASUS RT-AX5400 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Router

Amazon is once again offering the ASUS RT-AX5400 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Router at a 28% discount off its original MSRP. The RT-AX5400 offers Wi-Fi 6 technology, delivering speeds of up to 5,400 Mbps. This router also supports WAN aggregation, offering up to 2 Gbps of combined WAN speeds.

For security, the RT-AX5400 includes AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro. This provides commercial-grade network protection with automatic updates to guard against online threats. Additionally, the Instant Guard feature enables secure VPN access on public Wi-Fi networks through the ASUS Instant Guard app.

The router's parental controls offer features for monitoring and managing children's online activity. Users can apply content filters, customise settings, and schedule internet access. The ASUS RT-AX5400 is also AiMesh-compatible, allowing users to expand their network by connecting other AiMesh-compatible routers.

Furthermore, ASUS Safe Browsing offers DNS-based filtering to block inappropriate content without affecting performance. The router also supports multiple VPN protocols, including OpenVPN and WireGuard, with VPN Fusion allowing different devices to use other VPN tunnels while maintaining a regular internet connection.

For remote work, it allows secure access to corporate networks without needing additional VPN software. In addition, the ASUS Router app simplifies setup and network management, providing tools like visual diagnostics, parental control schedules and complete VPN settings.

ASUS RT-AX5400 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Router (Lifetime Internet Security Included, Instant Guard, Advanced Parental Controls, Built-in VPN, AiMesh Compatible, Gaming & Streaming, Smart Home): $129.99 (Amazon US)

