Microsoft planning major celebration for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary

Microsoft has already begun working on plans to commemorate a major milestone for its Xbox brand - the 25th anniversary of Xbox. In an interview with License Global magazine, John Friend, head of Xbox consumer products, revealed that the company is putting together celebrations for both the 25th anniversary of Xbox itself and the Halo franchise.

The original Xbox console launched on November 15, 2001, marking the start of Microsoft's push into the home console market. After over two decades, the Xbox platform has grown tremendously, expanding beyond consoles to incorporate Windows PC and mobile gaming. Today, Xbox boasts one of the largest gaming communities worldwide through its platforms.

To honor this significant anniversary, Friend said Xbox is "building plans" to properly recognize its rich 25-year history. Both Xbox and Halo have established communities that have been actively engaged with the franchises for most of their existence.

We have these massive, fantastic franchises ranging from ‘World of Warcraft’ –celebrating its 20th anniversary this year – to ‘Halo,’ ‘Call of Duty,’ to ‘StarCraft’ and much more. We’re building plans for the 25th anniversary of ‘Halo’ and Xbox—we have such a rich heritage and history, and these communities have been active for so long, you have to celebrate that.

Halo in particular has remained one of Xbox's flagships since the series debuted alongside the first Xbox in 2001. Friend noted the massive commercial success of Halo in merchandise and licensing, with the sci-fi shooter franchise alone generating over $1.8 billion in consumer spending beyond games.

With its recent acquisitions of Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda, Microsoft's Xbox division has expanded its lineup of intellectual properties as well. Popular franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Fallout, Elder Scrolls and more are now under the Xbox umbrella.

Nevertheless, Microsoft has given no hints yet as to what specific celebrations may be in store.