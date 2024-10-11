Save 30% on ASUS RT-AXE7800 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS RT-AXE7800 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router at a 30% discount off its original MSRP. The RT-AXE7800 offers fast connectivity by utilising the 6 GHz band, significantly increasing network capacity. With speeds of up to 7800 Mbps, it provides enhanced performance and more stable connections, making it ideal for high-demand environments.

The router also includes flexible parental controls to help protect children’s online activities. With Asus Safe Browsing, you can block unwanted content with one tap. It also filters explicit material from search results to keep children safe online.

Additionally, the router includes a free lifetime subscription to AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, to secure your home network. When you're away, Asus Instant Guard provides a one-click, shareable VPN for extra protection. Furthermore, it supports AiMesh, making it compatible with other AiMesh-enabled routers. This allows you to extend your Wi-Fi coverage across your home.

The ASUS Router mobile app makes it easy to set up and manage your RT-AXE7800 router. The upgraded app includes complete VPN settings, new parental control time scheduling, and visualised connection diagnostics, making it simple for users to explore and utilise all the features available.

ASUS RT-AXE7800 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Router (6GHz Band, ASUS Safe Browsing, Upgraded Network Security, Instant Guard, Built-in VPN Features, Parental Controls, 2.5G Port, AiMesh Support): $195.64 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.