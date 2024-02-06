Save 30% on LG gram Style 16 with OLED display, 13th gen Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD

Those looking for a fancy laptop with powerful hardware and a high-quality display of big size should check out the LG gram Style, a 16-inch Windows 11 laptop with a 120Hz OLED display. It is now available on Amazon with a big 30% discount, allowing everyone to save over $600.

LG may not be the most popular laptop maker, but its gram series offers stylish, lightweight, and powerful computers with solid performance. The gram Style is a 16-inch laptop with a 120Hz narrow-bezel OLED display that features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR 500 support, a resolution of 3200x2000 pixels, and infinite contrast levels. It lives up to its name and weighs only 2.8 lbs or 1.2 kg.

The LG gram Style is powered by Intel's 13-generation Core i7 processor (i7-1360P) paired with 32GB of fast LPDDR5 memory so that your tabs and apps never reload under heavy strain. In addition, the built-in PCIe 4.0 SSD offers 1TB of fast storage for all your files and media.

In addition to giving you plenty of screen real estate, this 16-inch laptop has enough space for a beefy battery. LG claims it should last up to 12.5 hours of video playback.

Available ports include one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 4 Gen 3 with Thunderbolt 4 support, and a headphone jack. Additional features include a webcam with Windows Hello support and a pair of solid speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

