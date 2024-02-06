Tencent reportedly working on a free-to-play Elden Ring for mobile

Tencent is reportedly working on bringing Elden Ring to mobile devices. According to three sources, a team of developers at Tencent has been tasked with creating a free-to-play mobile version of FromSoftware's action role-playing title.

This project comes shortly after Tencent Holdings acquired a 16% stake in Elden Ring developer FromSoftware in 2022. After acquiring licensing rights and forming a new studio team, Tencent's goal was to reinvent the open-world, narrative-driven gameplay of the hit title for mobile devices.

The Chinese tech giant has significant experience developing mobile games based on popular IPs, with lucrative titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. However, adapting such an expansive single-player experience designed for consoles and PCs to a free-to-play mobile format presents significant challenges.

Tencent’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios previously halted the development of its Apex Legends mobile title and canceled an unannounced Nier mobile title due to monetization difficulties.

The move also represents an aggressive push by Tencent to strengthen its gaming division amid increasing competition in China. During a recent annual meeting, Tencent CEO Pony Ma acknowledged its underperformance against rivals miHoYo and NetEase, whose breakout hits such as Genshin Impact have captivated mobile audiences.

In the report, Reuters writes;

While "Elden Ring" was designed as a premium game with a set price tag, Tencent wants to make it a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, similar to the hit game "Genshin Impact" developed by its Chinese rival miHoYo, the people said.

Elden Ring was released just over two years ago, and the open-world action game has sold over 20 million copies, easily making it the biggest release in the developer's history.

Last year, FromSoftware confirmed that an expansion was coming, but an official release window remains unconfirmed. Titled Shadow of the Earth Tree, the expansion will take players back to the Lands Between for new adventures.