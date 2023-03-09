Saving chats on Bing Chats is the number one request from users, and it's in the works

Microsoft's new Bing Chat is getting more and more polished every day, but there are a lot of things users of the chatbot AI service have requested to be added, and it looks like Microsoft is going to put in at least one requested addition.

One user asked Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services if the team was working to save chats. In his response, Parakhin said it was the " #1 request right now" and hinted that such a feature is indeed in the works:

Of course we do! It's like #1 request right now :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 9, 2023

Another user also asked Parakhin if there were improvements coming for language support. Parakhin replied that the team had "improved some less popular languages recently" and mentioned Hungarian as one of them. He added that the team hopes "to keep improving all of them."

We improved some less popular languages recently (Hungarian, for example). We hope to keep improving all of them. I need to double-check on Greek. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 8, 2023

Microsoft announced earlier this week that the Bing search service had reached 100 million daily users for the first time, That's most likely due to the user interest in the Bing Chat feature. While that's well below the number of daily users for Google Search which has over one billion daily users, it's still a memorable milestone.