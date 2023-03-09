After Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AMD AM5 motherboards are also finally getting cheaper

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, based on the Zen 4 architecture bring a ton of new features to the board including DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 support, and more. However, one thing these didn't bring in was affordable prices, as both Ryzen 7000 series processors, as well as accompanying socket AM5 boards, were really expensive. And with Dr Lisa Su's promise of AM4 being around for a long time, people have continued flocking to AM4 systems even today.

So while AM4 and compatible previous-gen Ryzen chips continue to be great inexpensive options, AMD has been slowly dropping Ryzen 7000 prices too. And now, affordable AM5 motherboards have begun arriving as well as AMD's David McAfee, the CVP and GM of Ryzen channel, pointed it out today with Newegg offering the first $125 B650 motherboard.

When AM5 launched I said that we would see motherboards starting at $125. As @HotHardware noticed, my timing *might* have been a bit off... (https://t.co/TJtRCUirxY) but I'm happy to see that ASRock is first to market with a $125 B650 board for @AMDRyzen https://t.co/c19zLBnTNs pic.twitter.com/G6CKqfx57I — David McAfee (@McAfeeDavid_AMD) March 9, 2023

The board is a B650M-HDV/M.2 model from ASRock and it is available for pre-ordering on Newegg for $124.99. The release date on the thing is tomorrow which is great news for users who have been waiting for an inexpensive AM5 option.

Like on AM4, the B650 chipset will also be the sweet-spot mainstream Ryzen boards and offer most of the basic features a user will need. However, those looking for an enthusiast-level feature set will have to look at X670 and X670E options.

If you are on the opposite end of the spectrum though, like those who don't care for things like overclocking, the rumored A620 chipset could provide even cheaper options.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.