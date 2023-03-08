Bing Chat increases individual chat turns sessions from 8 to 10

Just a day after Microsoft confirmed it was increasing the Bing Chat daily chat turn limit from 100 to 120, it has also confirmed that individual chat sessions now can have up to 10 turns, up from the previous limit of eight turns.

The reveal was made by Microsoft Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi in a Twitter post today.

Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day.



Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it's working for you! — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 8, 2023

Mehdi added that Microsoft's Bing engineering team is "making steady progress with quality of experience." While he didn't offer any specifics, it seems clear that the Bing Chat developers feel that expanding the daily and individual session limits won't cause the kinds of weird "off the rails" responses that the chatbot exhibited in its first week of public testing.

The last major feature update was Bing v96, which started rolling out on February 28. There's no word yet on when the next major update will be released.