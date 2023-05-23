Sega and Creative Assembly reveal Total War: Pharaoh, coming in October 2023

Developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega are getting ready to dive into a new entry in the long-running Total War historical RTS game series. For the latest game, the series goes way back in time to ancient Egypt for Total War: Pharaoh.

Here's what Sega has to say about the game on its official website:

The old Pharaoh is dead and Egypt is calling out for a new leader. In the newest entry in the Total War franchise, uncover a breathtakingly vibrant recreation of ancient Egypt during its last golden age and experience the dramatic events that threaten its destruction. Can you rise above your adversaries to become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh and stand against the collapse of an iconic civilisation? Become a fierce warrior or brilliant tactician and lead massive armies into epic real-time battles that stretch across the ancient lands of Bronze Age Egypt. Be prepared for intense changes in weather that directly impact your chances of survival on the battlefield and utilise the threat of fire, which can engulf armies and spread destruction throughout forests and settlements. Prove you have what it takes to become the greatest Pharaoh in history and forge an empire for the ages. Use grand strategy to conquer and defend the rich lands of Egypt, Canaan and Anatolia, manage an ever-evolving economy, boost your political standing in the courts and develop a military strategy that can counter the looming threat of the Bronze Age Collapse.

When the game launches, it will have eight playable factions:

Egyptian : Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, Amenmesse

: Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, Amenmesse Canaanite : Bay and Irsu

: Bay and Irsu Hittite: Kurunta and Suppiluliuma

Sega says it will also have a Campaign Customisation feature, which will allow players to create their own experience with all sorts of different choices and options.

Right now that's all we know about Total War: Pharoah in terms of gameplay. It is scheduled to be released digitally in October on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can pre-order it now from those stores.

Besides the main $59.99 standard game, there will be a $72.87 Deluxe Edition where you can get the first DLC faction pack and a digital soundtrack. The $91.46 Dynasty Edition will have the soundtrack, a DLC campaign pack, and three DLC faction packs