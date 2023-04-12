HBO Max morphs into Max on May 23 and will add a new $19.99 Premium plan

As highly anticipated, Warner Bros Discovery has announced Max, its new streaming service that will combine content from two of its current services, HBO Max and Discovery Plus. Max will officially launch on May 23 in the US.

The service will include the library of titles from HBO, Discovery Plus, and other Warner Bros. Discovery movies and TV shows. It will also be the home for a number of Max Original series, including The Penguin, a spinoff of 2022's movie The Batman. The service will also host new spinoff shows based on The Big Bang Theory and The Conjuring. Max will also be the home to a new series based on the Harry Potter novels, with each season adapting one of the fantasy books.

There will also be a new Rick and Morty series, but in a Japanese anime art style, that will debut on Max. Also, Tiny Toons Looniversity, a reboot of Tiny Toons Adventures, is on its way, along with an animated Gremlins series.

There will be three pricing plans for Max. The ad-based plan will remain from HBO Max for $9.99 a month, with HD resolution and two concurrent streams per account. The ad-free plan will also remain at $15.99 a month, but it will be limited to HD resolutions and two concurrent streams, along with a limit of 30 offline downloads.

The third plan is called the Ultimate Plan. It will cost $19.99 a month and will support 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos audio along with four concurrent streams and 100 offline downloads.

If you are already an HBO Max subscriber, your app will either automatically update to the new Max app or you will download the new app. Either way, current HBO Max profiles, account info, and more will automatically migrate to the new Max app. HBO Max users will be able to keep their Max subscription at the same price for at least six months after May 24.

If you have signed up to use HBO on your cable or internet TV service, you will still be able to get Max at no additional cost. Max will launch in the US at first and will expand internationally in the coming months. Discovery Plus will remain a separate service from Max.