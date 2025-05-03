Senior Microsoft manager says Mac is better than Windows 11

"If Ballmer was CEO, I'd be fired for this tweet", jokingly wrote a senior Microsoft executive on his official X handle. If you are wondering what that tweet was about, Merill Fernando, who is a product manager at the company, suggested that he found Apple's macOS to be better than Windows 11.

Me going back to macOS after being forced to spend an hour on Windows pic.twitter.com/lXwJibVjWb — Merill Fernando (@merill) April 20, 2025

As you can see, the tweet used the recent viral Katy Perry photo which was taken after the pop star returned to Earth after her recent short space trip. The picture has become a sort of meme to indicate a situation of relief as Katy Perry was seen kissing the ground upon landing back on Earth.

Clearly, this whole post was mainly meant as more of a joke but being an official employee means there would always be eyes on you from the press and the public; as such, the tweet blew up with over 700 thousand views and impressions with over eleven thousand likes.

Upon seeing his tweet go viral, Fernando later added more details about his workstation as well his personal gear for better context. His go-to device is a company-issued MacBook (Microsoft gave the option to choose either a Mac or a Windows PC), and for his personal projects like podcasts, newsletters, or open-source ventures, there's a Mac Studio.

This is how my desktop looks like



I avoid doing personal things on my work laptop and use Mac Studio for my podcast, newsletter and other open source projects. pic.twitter.com/LoJ2JwuQx8 — Merill Fernando (@merill) April 21, 2025

He also explained that he uses Microsoft services, like DevBox, remotely via the Windows App for macOS. And when things need to run in Windows, Parallels steps in to fire up virtual machines.

On the productivity front, the Microsoft manager mentions Raycast as his secret sauce for zipping between Teams, Outlook, VSCode, Terminal, and more with custom key remapping. For browsing, he splits his strategy: work gets Microsoft Edge, while personal time calls for Arc.

Regardless of what you prefer, it's great to see a top tech worker sharing things like this so candidly about a rival company.