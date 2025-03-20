Shin Megami Tensei V and three more games join Free Play Days on Xbox

Microsoft has four games for Xbox players who have Game Pass subscriptions to try out this weekend without needing to open their wallets. The weekly promotion returns with access to four titles:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Bassmaster Fishing, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, and Thief Simulator.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into these titles over the weekend for no extra cost, with any progress they make also carrying over automatically if the players do decide to purchase the games afterward.

Shin Megami Tensei V is a JRPG developed by Atlus of Persona fame. Featuring a post-apocalyptic theme, the title has you following a high school student who's thrust between a war between angels and demons, with multiple endings being offered depending on what choices and alliances players make.

Next, Bassmaster Fishing is a simulator that has players exploring various lakes and rivers to catch bass using various techniques found in the real world. Both casual and competitive fishing is available as options. For those wanting a strategy experience, Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr comes offering a top-down action-RPG experience featuring four classes, destructible environments, a cover system, and plenty of loot.

Lastly, Thief Simulator is just as its name suggests, letting you take the role of a professional burglar. You will be scouting neighborhoods, breaking into homes, taking valuables, and making a profit, all without alerting the homeowners or police.

Here are the games revealed today for the Free Play Days promotion and their supported platforms:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - $41.99 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

- $41.99 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) Bassmaster Fishing - $7.99 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

- $7.99 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr - $12.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

- $12.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) Thief Simulator - $19.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, March 20, at 11:59 pm PT.