The Elder Scrolls Online, Bassmaster Fishing, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

It's time for another round of Xbox Free Play Days courtesy of Microsoft. This weekend, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core members are able to jump into two games for no extra charge, they are Bassmaster Fishing and Make Way. At the same time, a special The Elder Scrolls Online free to play offer has kicked off, and it doesn't require any sort of subscription to jump in.

The Elder Scrolls Online comes from ZeniMax Online Studios. The massive multiplayer online RPG has you exploring the lands of Tamriel, from the iconic Bethesda universe, to take down its beasts, conquer its dungeons, and follow all-new storylines. All Xbox players, regardless of Game Pass subscription status, can jump into the MMORPG until 10 am ET on August 19 as part of this special promotion.

Next, Bassmaster Fishing offers competitive big bass fishing complete with fully licensed content. You'll be competing in the Elite tour across 8 different real-world venues while climbing ranks and earning sponsors. There's even multiplayer modes to try out for competitive fishing.

Lastly, Make Way is a top-down racing game focused on multiplayer, inspired by classic racers from the past. The twist is that right before racing, each player gets to build the track in real time, adding loops, hazards, power-ups, barriers, and much more to make every race a unique experience.

As usual, any progress made during the free weekend event will carry over to the full game when purchasing a copy. Here are store pages for each game, and they are all having major discounts right now too:

The next Free Play Days event, with another slate of fresh games, will begin on August 15. Keep in mind that Bassmaster Fishing and Make Way offers both require an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership, while The Elder Scrolls Online does not.