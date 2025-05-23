Silence the world and experience immersive sound with the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 for less

Are you ready to shut out the world around you and get immersed in your music? If you are, you’ll definitely want to check out the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, which have been reduced to their lowest-ever price (check below for pricing and buying link!)

Some of the notable key features of this product include patented Crusher Sensory Bass Technology, Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 60 Hours Battery Life, Skull-iQ App, and Hands-Free Voice Control.

According to Skullcandy, with the Crusher Sensory Bass Technology, you can experience “original, immersive, adjustable sensory bass”. The company claims that you’ll actually be able to feel this bass and claims that it’s unlike anything you’ve heard before. Based on the customer reviews, it seems like Skullcandy is telling the truth.

Another nice feature on this headset, which to be honest we expect everywhere nowadays, is the advanced active noise cancellation. On the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones, you can adjust exactly how much noise from the outside world you want to let in, which could be beneficial for crossing the road or listening to people trying to speak to you.

With the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones, you’ll also find that you don’t continually need to keep them charged thanks to the 60 hours of battery life that you get with them. That’s about two and half days between charges, so they’re pretty forgiving if you have to dash out the house on day 2 and forget to charge them.

If you install the Skull-iQ App on your phone, your headphones will enable hands-free voice control that lets you answer or reject calls, adjust volume, skip forward or repeat tracks, without needing to touch your phone - just issue voice commands to your headphones.

Be sure not to miss this limited time deal to save a whopping 44% off the list price.

Buy the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 for $128.99 (was $229.99)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.