Skyrim Together cooperative multiplayer mod is releasing next week

While you would need to go the route of playing Bethesda's Elder Scrolls Online MMO to explore Tamriel with friends officially, a group of modders are making it possible to get the cooperative experience from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Following years of development, that even included a total rewrite, the Skyrim Together modification from the aptly named 'Together Team' is finally releasing on July 8.

Aimed at making a seamless online multiplayer experience, Skyrim Together Reborn 1.0 brings together the all-important quest synchronizing process across players, making the party act as a group of adventurers instead of individual heroes going on their own questlines. It joins other important synced elements such as NPCs, inventories, dialog, projectiles, lockpicking, dragons, horses, and much more.

While installing additional mods on top of the multiplayer experience is supported, considering the breadth of the modding space, it's hard to say exactly what extra content will be synced between players.

Per the modding team, the Skyrim Together mod will only be available for Skyrim Special Edition on Steam, with the classic Legendary Edition, VR, PC Game Pass, and console editions not receiving support. The latest version of the mod is going open source as well, with the team hoping to get more help from the community for building new features and solving issues.

Considering the Together Team is adding multiplayer to a game that was never intended to have it, as expected, some warnings are attached to the stability of the operation:

All things considered, you should manage your expectations before jumping into one of our mods. Our mods are not perfect. They will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable. This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game. Still, it is playable and it is a lot of fun.

Skyrim Together Reborn for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be available on the popular modding platform Nexus starting July 8 at 16:00 GMT. Players may either host a multiplayer server on their machines or opt for a third-party solution. Head here for a guide on how the setup and joining process works. Skyrim is not the only Bethesda game the Together Team has their sights on either, as a Fallout 4 cooperative mod is also in its early days of development.