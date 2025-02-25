Seamless Co-op mod lands for Dark Souls 3, making enitre campaign playable with friends

Elden Ring players may already be familiar with the Seamless Co-op mod that removes many of the barriers that exist in the game to make multiplayer a hassle-free experience. Now, the same modder, LukeYui, has brought the Seamless Co-op mod to Dark Souls 3, another hit FromSoftware game.

Playing Dark Souls 3 in co-op usually involves beating the starting boss, gaining the item required to place summoning signs for others to see, and using a limited item named "Embers" every time to enable online play. Summoned players also go away after beating a boss, and there's no way to reconnect if someone dies or disconnects.

LukeYui's Seamless Co-op mod sidesteps all of these limitations and adds features to make the game a completely cooperative experience that is played from the start to the end "completely in one co-op session."

Here are the current features as described by the maker:

If a player dies, they will respawn in the same world at the last bonfire they rested at. The session will not be terminated.

Defeating enemy bosses and clearing areas no longer sends co-operators home.

All fog walls/barriers that usually restrict the multiplayer zone are gone.

All NPC dialogue and talk events will be synchronised

When one player rests at a bonfire the world state will reset for all players

Game progression events completed in online play will also progress the game in your own world.

You can play with 5 other players in the open world.

An overhaul to Dark Souls III's peer-to-peer connection system, using Steam's newer networking API

As this kind of cooperative play makes the souls-like campaign much easier than usual, difficulty scaling options are also here. This involves boosting enemy health, disabling revives in boss battles, and a 'spectate when dead option.' Even invasions are still possible for PvP action.

Moreover, as the mod sits separate from the standard online systems of FromSoftware, with its own servers and files saved, LukeYui assures players that the mod won't get players banned from official servers.

Other than being known for making Seamless Co-op, LukeYui is the modder behind other popular projects, such as Dark Souls 3's Blue Sentinel anti-cheat and Randomizer mods, as well as the Sekiro Online multiplayer implementation.

Those who are interested can now head to the Seamless Co-op Dark Souls 3 page on Nexus Mods to download and install the revamped cooperative experience.