Bethesda confirms it has no intention of shutting down Skyblivion modding project

Skyblivion

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion returned earlier today when Bethesda shadowdropped a complete remaster of the grand RPG following a special reveal livestream. While leaks and rumors about this project have been circulating for a few years now, a fan community has been working on a remake of 2006's Oblivion since 2012: Skyblivion.

While some may have feared that Microsoft or Bethesda might halt that volunteer-driven project to promote its own remaster, it seems the IP owners has no problem with the massive mod.

In a social media post today, the Skyblivion modding team revealed that Bethesda had gifted a copy of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster to every member (currently 50+) behind the development effort:

"Also, to clear up any confusion Bethesda made it clear that they have no intention of shutting down our project," said the team in a later statement via its social media.

The Bethesda and Virtuos collaboration that delivered today's remaster is utilizing both the original Gamebryo engine as well as an Unreal Engine 5 shell to deliver an upgraded but familiar experience across PC and consoles. However, Skyblivion is a total conversion mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, coming as a free add-on for PC players.

Skyblivion

Slated to be released later in 2025, it will deliver the base game and expanded stories from cut content, all created on the Creation Engine. Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions are planned to release later. Read more about the modding project here.

