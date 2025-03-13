Snapchat introduces new Gen AI video Lenses for premium subscribers

Snapchat has premium subscription plans that offer exclusive features for users to enjoy an enhanced and customized Snapchat experience. Snapchat offers two main subscription tiers: Snapchat+ and the newer Snapchat+ Platinum. The Platinum plan offers an ad-free experience in addition to all the exclusive features of Snapchat+.

Today, Snap announced its first set of advanced AI video Lenses, available exclusively for Snapchat Platinum users. These new Lenses are created using Snap's in-house-built generative video model. For now, the following three Lenses are available:

Raccoon Lens, which animates a raccoon seamlessly into a Snap.

Fox Lens, which animates a fox seamlessly into a Snap.

Spring Flowers Lens, which generates a zoom-out effect revealing the person in your Snap holding a bouquet of flowers.

Snap will be adding more Lenses in the coming weeks. Here's how Snapchat Platinum users can use these new Lenses:

The new AI video Lenses will be first within the Lens carousel.

Select the Lens, then capture a Snap through the front or back-facing camera.

Once the AI video generation process is complete, it saves automatically to Memories.

Users can then share the video with friends or to Stories and Spotlight.

Last month, Snap announced a groundbreaking AI model capable of generating high-resolution images on smartphones in mere seconds. For instance, this model can produce high-resolution images in approximately 1.4 seconds on an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Snap plans to deploy this image generation model in the coming months to enhance Snapchat’s AI features, including AI Snaps, AI Bitmoji, and Backgrounds.

As Snap continues to develop and add more AI-powered tools, Snapchat users can expect an increasingly dynamic and creative experience.