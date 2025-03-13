inZOI PC system requirements are here, wants way more horsepower than The Sims 4

Krafton's upcoming ambitious entry into the life simulation genre is just about ready to enter Steam early access. Dubbed inZOI, the title is set to include everything from character creation and day-to-day simulations of city dwellers to building entire neighborhoods. The PC version is what's coming up first, and PC gamers can now find out if their rigs will be able to run the game smoothly.

Considering the title is built on Epic Games' latest Unreal Engine 5, running it is no small feat. "inZOI delivers high-quality graphics and realistic city-level simulations, which require higher system specifications to run smoothly," says the Korean studio before diving into a rather comprehensive explanation on how high resolutions and usage of HDDs can affect the game in a blog post. Read it here.

Check out the newly shared system requirements below, which require quite a beefy PC even in the lower end of the spectrum, a far cry from what its main rival, The Sims 4, requires:

Minimum Medium Recommended High OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor Intel i5 10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7 11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel i7 12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel i7 14700K / AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Memory 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6G VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6G VRAM) NVIDIA RTX 3060 (8G VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6600 (8G VRAM) NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8G VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16G VRAM) NVIDIA RTX 4080 (16G VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24G VRAM) DirectX Version 12 Network Internet connection required Storage 40 GB 50 GB 60 GB 75 GB

Ray tracing is also an optional graphics feature that players can enable. Especially considering this, the studio will offer support for Nvidia DLSS. AMD FSR, and XeSS upscaling solutions to squeeze out some extra performance for those who require it.

The video below shows off some comparison footage of the various graphics settings presets the game will include for less technical players who do not want to fiddle with each and every option. Alongside ongoing optimization patches, in the future the studio is looking to implement an automatic settings adjuster for players looking to simply jump in and play.

inZOI is launching on Steam on March 28 as part of the early access program, with console releases coming later. Pricing details for this life sim have not been announced just yet.