Some of Bethesda's remaining team members are not happy with today's Microsoft shutdowns

Today, it was revealed that Microsoft has decided to make another major round of cuts in its gaming division. Specifically, it will shut down Betheda's Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios, while merging Roundhouse Games with ZeniMax Online Studios. It will also cut a number of other jobs from Bethesda. The company has yet to announce any specifics on the number of its employees who are losing their jobs.

The reaction to this decision online has been one of shock, disbelief, and even anger. Indeed, as first reported by Eurogamer, some of the remaining Bethesda team members are taking to social media to express their feelings.

One of them is Dinga Bakaba, the studio head and co-creative director at Arkane Lyon, which is currently developing a game for Bethesda and Microsoft based on Marvel's Blade. In a multi-post thread on X (formerly Twitter), Bakaba stated in part:

This is absolutely terrible. Permission to be human : to any executive reading this, friendly reminder that video games are an entertainment/cultural industry, and your business as a corporation is to take care of your artists/entertainers and help them create value for you.

Alistair Hatch, one of Bethesda's regional directors, posted his own feelings on X today.

Angry. Frustrated. Shocked. Furious. Speechless. Dumbfounded. Perplexed. I have so much love for the studios affected. The people that made those teams were incredible, hard working, dedicated, and talented. This is horrible.

Harvey Smith, the studio director for the shut down Arkane Austin, expressed his feelings on the closing on X, and how it will affect his fellow team members.

I just want to say that I love all the people at Arkane Austin so much. Great times, hard times, we went through so much, together. Of course, today's news is terrible, for all of us. Your talent will lift you up, and I will do anything I can to help.

Microsoft previously cut 1,900 team members from its gaming divisions in late January.