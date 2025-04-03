South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and more confirmed for Nvidia GeForce NOW

With the start of a new month, Nvidia has revealed a wealth of new games that will gain support in its cloud gaming platform, GeForce NOW. The latest announcement has details about the games being added to the growing pile just this week, as well as throughout April.

Some highlights from the latest games list include Microsoft's latest first-party Xbox title, South of Midnight (both advanced access and standard release), the return of a classic real-time tactics series with Commandos Origins, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and The Talos Principle remaster.

Here are the latest games that are supported by GeForce NOW this week:

South of Midnight Advanced Access (Steam and Xbox, coming soon before launch)

(Steam and Xbox, coming soon before launch) Cat Quest (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Dark Deity 2 (Steam)

(Steam) Hero Siege (Steam)

(Steam) KARMA: The Dark World (Steam)

(Steam) Sky: Children of the Light (Steam)

(Steam) Train Sim World 5 (Steam)

(Steam) Vivat Slovakia (Steam)

Here are the rest of the games coming to the cloud service's support list during April:

South of Midnight (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 8)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 8) Commandos Origins (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 9)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 9) The Talos Principle: Reawakened (New release on Steam, April 10)

(New release on Steam, April 10) Night Is Coming (New release on Steam, April 14)

(New release on Steam, April 14) Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (New release on Steam, April 17)

(New release on Steam, April 17) Sunderfolk (New release on Steam, April 23)

(New release on Steam, April 23) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 24)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 24) Tempest Rising (New release on Steam, April 24)

(New release on Steam, April 24) Aimlabs (Steam)

(Steam) Backrooms: Escape Together (Steam)

(Steam) Blood Strike (Steam)

(Steam) ContractVille (Steam)

(Steam) EXFIL (Steam)

As always, keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing.