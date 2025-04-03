eXtremeRate unveils heap of custom shell kits for Nintendo Switch 2

Following Nintendo's launch of the Switch 2, eXtremeRate has announced fresh personalization options for the new handheld. Guided by its "Play Different" motto, eXtremeRate aims to make customization straightforward, enabling gamers to tailor the Switch 2 to their preferences without requiring technical expertise.

The new product lineup has several innovative options for the Switch 2. Precision Shells include high-grade accessories for consoles, Joy-Cons, and docks, available in retro-inspired finishes and sleek, modern designs. Performance Mods offer upgrades such as ergonomic back button modifications, swappable thumbsticks, responsive clicky buttons, trigger mods, and controller LED kits. Additionally, Portable Dock Mod Kits provide compact customization solutions designed for gamers who are constantly on the move, thus promising to offer functionality without compromising style.

Amid the rising availability of "low-quality, budget alternatives," eXtremeRate CEO Ray Zhu emphasizes the company’s focus on rigorous testing and community engagement. He highlights the commitment to providing lifetime hardware support, detailed video guides, and a global platform for collaboration among gaming enthusiasts.

You can head over to the firm's official website to learn more.

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.