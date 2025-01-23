Specs Appeal: Comparing Samsung Galaxy S25+ with S24+ and S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is this year's most affordable flagship smartphone from Samsung. Announced on January 22, the device offers a reasonably-sized display, a powerful new processor, and a few small tweaks. In this article, we take a look at how the new Galaxy S25 compares to its predecessors, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S23.
Finding the difference between the three devices is quite difficult, considering how little Samsung has changed in one year. The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which boasts up to 40% better NPU performance for AI processing, up to 37% faster CPU, and up to 30% better GPU, with a few exclusive features like improved ray tracing. Besides, Samsung is now offering 12GB of RAM across all storage configurations—no more 8GB variants.
You will also receive Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, new colors, video recording in LOG, and slightly different camera rings.
Samsung is also adding more AI features to OneUI 7 (it is based on Android 15 with the promise of 7 OS upgrades). New features include Audio Eraser for noise removal in videos and improved Gemini interaction with Samsung, Google, and third-party apps. The latter lets you ask complex questions and request actions, like finding your sports team's schedule and adding it to your calendar.
Other than that, the Galaxy S25 is almost identical to the Galaxy S24. The same display, the same cameras, the same battery, the same storage variants, the same charging speed, etc.
Here are key changes summed up in a list:
- Newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support
- New colors
- 12GB of RAM in all configurations
- Slightly different camera design
- Video recording in LOG
And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison with key changes highlighted in bold:
|Galaxy S25
|Galaxy S24
|Galaxy S23
|Case
|Aluminum frame
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm
5.78 x 2.78 x 0.28"
162g
|Aluminum frame
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30"
167g
|Aluminum frame
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30"
168 g
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Exynos 2400
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Display
|6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
2,340 x 1,080 pixels
2600 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
Under-display fingerprint
|6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
2,340 x 1,080 pixels
1750 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
Under-display fingerprint
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Rear Cameras
|50 MP f/1.8 wide
10 MP f/2.4 3x
12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
|Front Camera
|12 MP f/2.2 wide
|Video Recording
|8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)
4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front)
LOG recording
|8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)
4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7
|Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E
|SIM
|Dual Nano-SIM
Dual eSIM
|Dual Nano-SIM
eSIM
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|3,900 mAh
25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|Colors
|
|
|
|Price
|$799+
|$799+
|$799+
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is now available for preorder on the official Samsung website. You can also preorder the smartphone on Amazon and receive a $100 gift card. Shipments begin on February 7, 2025.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment