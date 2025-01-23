Download Samsung Galaxy S25 Series official wallpapers in high quality

Samsung just took the wraps off the Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked event. While tech enthusiasts are still discovering new features integrated into the phone, we have covered all the new Android updates and AI features that Samsung has introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. We also have compared the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra with their respective predecessors to help you decide whether upgrading to the latest Galaxy S25 phones is the right choice for you.

As you contemplate purchasing a phone from the Galaxy S25 series, we've got the complete set of official Galaxy S25 series wallpapers, courtesy of X user Razar_the_Raven. These wallpapers feature a minimalist design and incorporate the iconic letter "S in the middle, rendered in different shades, complimenting the lineup's colors.

This year, Samsung introduced some new colors for the Galaxy S-series phones. Notably, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are offered in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow colors, whereas the top-of-the-line, Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium White Silver. The wallpaper collection below also matches their respective color options, plus there are some online-exclusive colors as well.

Download the new Galaxy S25 wallpapers from below:

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ official wallpapers

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra official wallpapers

After you have downloaded your favorite wallpaper, if on the computer, paste it to your phone's storage, or if you have downloaded it using your phone, then the wallpapers will be available in your Downloads folder.

To set the wallpaper as home screen or lock screen wallpaper, you need to open the image, tap on the 3-dot menu icon, and choose the Set as wallpaper option. Enjoy!