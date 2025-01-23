Specs Appeal: Comparing Samsung Galaxy S25+ with S24+ and S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S25+, which was announced at a special event on January 22, sits right between the "entry-level" flagship from Samsung and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra (check out this article to learn more about its specs and see how it compares to the previous generations). However, unlike the more premium sibling, which has some visual changes over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this year's "plus" model is nearly identical to the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S23+. To help you better understand what is going on, here is our detailed spec-by-spec comparison. Spoiler: there are very few changes.

If you want to buy the Galaxy S25+, you will have a hard time finding many differences between the device and its predecessors. Besides a newer and more powerful processor (Samsung promises up to 40% better NPU, up to 37% faster CPU, and up to 30% better GPU, with a few exclusive features like improved ray tracing), you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, new colors, video recording in LOG, and slightly different camera rings. Samsung also touts a reworked heat dissipation system that is more efficient thanks to a 40% larger vapor chamber.

Samsung is also bringing more AI-powered features to OneUI 7, which is based on Android 15, with the promise of 7 OS upgrades. New features include Audio Eraser for noise removal in videos and improved Gemini interaction with Samsung, Google, and third-party apps. The latter lets you ask complex questions and request actions, like finding your sports team's schedule and adding it to your calendar.

Here are key changes summed up in a list:

Newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support

New colors

Slightly different camera design

Video recording in LOG

And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison with key changes highlighted in bold:

Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S23+ Case Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm

6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29"

190g Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm

6.24 x 2.99 x 0.30"

196 g Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm

6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30"

196 g Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

2600 nits peak brightness

120 Hz

Under-display fingerprint 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

1750 nits peak brightness

120 Hz

Under-display fingerprint RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras 50 MP f/1.8 wide

10 MP f/2.4 3x

12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Front Camera 12 MP f/2.2 wide Video Recording 8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)

4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front)

LOG recording 8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)

4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E SIM Dual Nano-SIM

Dual eSIM Dual Nano-SIM

eSIM Battery 4,900 mAh

45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 4,700 mAh

45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Colors Icy Blue

Mint

Navy

Silver Shadow

Pink Gold

Coral Red

Blue Black Onyx Black

Marble Grey

Cobalt Violet

Amber Yellow

Jade Green

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue Phantom Black

Cream, Green

Lavender

Graphite

Lime Price $999+ $999+ $999+

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is now available for preorder on the official Samsung website. You can also preorder the smartphone on Amazon and receive a $100 gift card. Shipments begin on February 7, 2025.

